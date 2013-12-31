More events added: New Year's Eve festivities in the Berkshires

Posted Tuesday, December 31, 2013 6:49 am

Note: This list has been updated since it was first published on Dec. 24, 2013.

Believe it or not, my friends, 2013 is almost at an end, and what a year it's been.

Whether you're looking to cap off a great year or wanting to say the heck with the old, in with the new, the Berkshires has plenty of New Year's Eve entertainment to offer you:

Adams

Rascals Grill will host a New Year's Eve Bash with a Mardi Gras theme, beginning at 9 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for best Mardi Gras masks. DJ Fuzion will spin dancing tunes. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight and food buffet.

Bounti-Fare Restaurant will host a New Year's Eve party with a cocktail hour, dinner buffet, dancing to Phil N The Void, plus a champagne toast and party favors and a midnight buffet. Tickets are $45 per person. Becket

The Dream Away Lodge will host a New Years Eve Old-Time Dance Party with Mike & Ruthy, featuring special guests Chris Merenda, Charlie Rose and Kristin Andreassen. A full "feast on your feet" event includes two carving stations and a multi-course menu, which will be on through the evening. Music begins at 8. Cost is $65 per person, inclusive. Call (413) 623-8725 for reservations.

Great Barrington

Bogies will host a New Year's Eve Bash with Head West. $10 cover includes a champagne toast at midnight. To reserve a table, call (413) 528-5959.

Gypsy Joynt will host a "Pimps & Pinups" themed New Year's party, beginning at 10 p.m., with live music by Jordan Weller & The Feathers. Dress accordingly.

Castle Street Café will host its annual New Year's Eve event with live music and dancing by The Rob Putnam-Rob Kelly Quartet. The a la carte menu will be offered at 6 p.m. A formal dinner menu will be available at 8:30, followed by dancing. The cost of $95 per person includes dinner, music and midnight champagne. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (413) 528-5244.

Berkshire Bach Society presents Bach at New Year's beginning at 6 p.m. at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. Now in its 20th year, the annual celebration will include all six Brandenburg concerti, featuring the Berkshire Bach Ensemble directed by world-renowned harpsichordist Ken neth Cooper. Tickets range from $40-$85 per person. Info at mahaiwe.org.

Housatonic

The Brick House Pub will usher in the new year with the bluegrass and folk sounds of Down County Live, beginning at 9 p.m.

Lenox

Rumpy's Tavern is ringing in the New Year with an "I Love the ‘80s New Year's Karaoke & Dance Party." This cover-free 21-and-up event starts at 9 p.m. and features DJ Jen Heck and guest appearance by Baby New Year.

Firefly will host a New Year's Eve "pre-game" party featuring Max Weiner of The Interlopers and his jazz quartet from 6 to 9 p.m. Call (413) 637-2700 for details and reservations.

The Gateways Inn will host an evening of dinner and dancing with Jamie Lehroff-Levine beginning at 9 p.m., with a champagne toast at midnight. The cost is $201.40 per couple, exclusive of tax and tip. For reservations, call (413) 637-2532.

Blantyre's New Year celebration is a three-day event, beginning Monday. Festivities include a Monday tea and three-course wine dinner. Tuesday includes a New Year's Eve Black Tie Ball with caviar and champagne in the Main Hall, a seven-course wine dinner, dancing to The Sultans of Swing and merriment at midnight. There will be a New Year's Day brunch with, depending on the weather, horse and sleigh rides. The inclusive cost is an additional $1,262.60 per Blantyre guest. Call (413) 637-3556 for more information and reservations.

North Adams

Public Eat + Drink will host a New Year's Eve Dance Party with DJ BFG. Regular dinner service is from 5 to 10 p.m. An age-21-and-up dance party starts at 10. No cover. Includes a complimentary champagne toast and giveaways.

Freight Yard Pub and Restaurant will offer a prix fixe menu, deejay, dancing, giveaways and a champagne toast at midnight for $25 per person. Call (413) 663-6547 for reservations.

Pittsfield

The Midnight Masquerade New Year's Eve party at Ch am eleons night club returns, featuring two rooms of entertainment with four deejays: DJ Red 5, DJ Snake, DJ Tj Mixx and DJ Tivuron. Doors open at 8 p.m. for this 21-and-up event. Advance tickets are $10, or it's $15 at the door. Cost includes free New Year's Eve goodies and favors. Dress to impress.

Casey's will host a New Year's Eve Bash starting at 8 p.m., with the new Berkshire cover band Cover Me. Cover is $5 for this 21-and-up event, which includes giveaways and a champagne toast at midnight.

Mission Bar & Tapas will host a Redneck New Year's Eve party starting at 9 p.m. Jordan Franklin will be hosting a country-themed open mic from 9 to midnight and the restaurant will be serving up some tasty southern delights. There will be a countdown at midnight with a Cava sparkling wine toast. No cover.

Whiskey City will be hosting a New Year's Bash at the Crowne Plaza, with two options to party: Enjoy a buffet dinner and dancing, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55 per person or $100 per couple, and includes tax and gratuity. The food service includes a cocktail hour with appetizers, a dinner buffet, and desserts. The second option includes music and dancing only at $20 per person, which also includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. The Crowne Plaza will also be offering special room rates to party guests. Find them on Facebook for full details.

Jack Waldheimwill perform his "one-man dance band" set in the lodge at Bousquet Ski Areabeginning at 8:30 p.m. There's no cover, but there will be party favors, games, dance contests and food.

PortSmitt's Lakeway Restaurant will ring in the new year with live music from Pete Boyd, a mix of covers and originals, beginning at 8 p.m. No cover.

The New Year's Eve Bash at The Back Nine Grill at The GEAA includes performances by WYKYD and Live Wire, beginning at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8:30. Cost is $10 per person and there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

Mad Jack's BBQ will host a New Year's Eve Bash beginning at 9 p.m., with DJ Respect. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. This 21-and-up event includes a champagne toast at midnight.

Three deejays, DJ Yung, DJ Youngchamp and New York City's John Jamz will mix it up at the New Year's Eve Bash: Platinum Edition at Spice Dragon, beginning at 9 p.m. There will be a champagne toast at midnight, party favors, VIP tables and more. Tickets are $15 per person, $20 for couples (before 11 p.m.). This is a 21-and-up event.

The Son's of Italy Itam Lodge No. 564 will host a Gala New Year's Eve Party, with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7, live music by Champagne Jam. There will be a champagne toast and light fare offered at midnight. Tickets are $55 for Itam members, $60 for non-members, and may be reserved by calling Alba Wendling at (413) 499-3492.

Pancho's Mexican Rest aurant will host a Russian-Latin New Year's Eve party, beginning at 9:30 p.m., with food, festivities and more. Call (413) 499-2266 for reservations and details.

Stockbridge

The Lion's Den at the Red Lion Inn will have two musical groups performing, beginning at 8 p.m. Woodford Way plays covers and originals. BOB the Band is a little bit folk, a little bit rock ‘n' roll. Never a cover.

Ring in the new year with The Red Lion Inn's annual New Year's Eve Gala, featuring a special five-course dinner with champagne toast at midnight, and dancing to live swing-era music by the John Sauer Band. There will be more than 1,000 balloons and myriad party favors to create a festive atmosphere. Tickets to the gala only are $150 per person, inclusive; children 12 and over are welcome. A four-course dinner will be held beginning at 6 p.m., for $95 per adult, $47.50 for children. Jackets and ties are required. The Inn offers a two-night package that includes admission to the gala, overnight accommodations and a full breakfast each morning, starting at $895, inclusive. For reservations, call (413) 298-1690 or email reservations@redlioninn.com.

Williamstown

Purple Pub will be hosting a New Year's Eve Bash with a special prix fixe menu, champagne toast, party favors and dance music DJ Brian Flagg.

Hops & Vines Beer Garden and Brasserie will host a "Night to Remember" to benefit Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.). There will be a la carte dining from 5 to 10. Passed hors d'vres, a deejay and dancing begins at 10. There will be a sparkling wine toast at midnight and party favors. Williamstown residents can also get a shuttle ride home with a donation to M.A.D.D. The cover is $20.14. For event reservations, call (413) 884-1372. To book a shuttle ride home between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m., email RSVP@hopsandvinesma.com.

Windsor

Only in the Berkshires do people take the party outdoors: The Trustees of Reservations hosts: "REI: Berkshire Snow Bash! New Year's Eve Over night Ad ven ture."

Join the outdoor recreation company for an overnight snowsports adventure. On Tuesday, an REI instructor will pick folks up at REI Framingham or meet trekkers at Notchview in Windsor for an afternoon snowshoe lesson and sunset snowshoe tour. From there, travel back to the Berkshire Lakeside Lodge to relax and eat a gourmet meal prepared by your guide. After dinner, hang out, socialize and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight. On New Year's Day, enjoy breakfast prepared by your guide and then head back to Notchview for a half-day cross-country ski lesson and tour.

The cost is $275 for REI members, $295 for non-members, and you must be 21 or older to participate. To register, contact REI Outdoor Programs at NewEngland-OS@rei.com or (508) 270-6325. For more details, visit http://bit.ly/1clMwoU.

Did we miss your listing? Let us know at jsmith@berkshireeagle.com or (413) 496-6239.