PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire has received $605,000 in regional economic development organization funding for several initiatives in the Berkshires.
The projects include funding for the Mohawk Theater facade and marquee improvement project; downtown commercial district signage in Adams; a North Berkshire seasonal pop-up shop program; updates and improvements to the permitting process in North Adams; the Great Barrington Art Box project; content generation for an online recreation asset map and commerce connectivity; the Williamstown downtown banner project; and the expansion and relaunch of 1Berkshire's job posting platform.
The funding is part of $2.1 million in funding for the Berkshires through the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Urban Development and the Massachusetts Office of Business Development. 1Berkshire led the application process through its role as the regional economic development organization for Berkshire County.
For information on any of the projects go to 1berkshire.com or contact Benjamin Lamb at blamb@1berkshire.com