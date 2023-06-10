Graduation Location/Date: Mount Greylock Regional School in Williamstown on Saturday, June 10.
Number of Graduates: 82
Speaker Selected by Graduates: Altan McIntosh
Speaker Selected by Faculty: Molly Sullivan
Memorable Moment: The graduation ceremony was punctuated by many musical interludes, starting with the Mount Greylock Orchestra that greeted attendees in the school’s main foyer as they arrived.
As the graduates entered the gymnasium in a procession to their seats, they were accompanied by the Mount Greylock Concert Band and the Mount Greylock Chorus and Band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the start of the ceremony.
Mid-ceremony, the chorus performed “Our Time” by Stephen Sondheim and at the close of the graduation exercises, the Mount Greylock Concert Band performed a recessional as graduates exited the gymnasium.
