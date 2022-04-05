\We're always looking for new ways to present different aspects of the Berkshire economy to our readers.
So this week we're introducing a new feature to Berkshire Business Insider & Careers. It's called "On the Job."
Unlike Executive Spotlight where The Eagle interviews those who lead businesses or agencies, On the Job will focus on Berkshire residents who work under those folks in several different professions.
Each week, through each person's words, we hope to convey a sense of the qualifications needed to perform these tasks, what the profession actually entails, and what the person thinks are the best and the hardest parts of the job.
On the Job is not intended to replace Executive Spotlight, which we have been running since The Eagle's weekend business section was revamped in 2019. It is intended to complement it. We still plan to run Executive Spotlight, just not as frequently.
Enjoy.