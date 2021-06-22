Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound, taking on Kevin Gausman and the Giants at Angel Stadium.
Because the game is being played in an American League park, it has the potential to be the first where an NL team uses a designated hitter and the AL team does not. Ohtani has hit for himself in seven of his starts this season and went into Tuesday tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs.
Ohtani (3-1, 2.70 ERA) will make his 11th start, his most in any season since 2016, when he started 20 times in Japan.
Gausman (8-1) is tied for fourth in the majors in wins and is second with a 1.51 ERA.
“Looking at Ohtani in person and how physical and athletic he is, and then seeing it, you know, play out in the numbers, it’s no easy task to get that dude out,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “So we’ll have to be creative and figure out a way.”