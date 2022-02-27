A mellow start to March, but no warmup in sight this week

Preparing to close the books on February, we find temperatures at Pittsfield Municipal Airport were above normal on 15 of the first 27 days — often dramatically — and below normal on 12.
It was a roller-coaster month, averaging just over 2 degrees above normal overall. As a result, the snowfall total of nearly 8 inches was only half the historical average for February.
Still, coming off a harshly frigid January, winter weariness remains widespread. But thoughts of spring are stirred by lengthening daylight (more than 11 hours, 10 minutes, gaining 3 minutes a day), strengthening sun angle, the arrival of daylight saving time on March 13 and the calendar’s first day of spring on March 20.
After a bright — though chilly — weekend, ideal for Nordic or Alpine skiing, the week ahead offers more winter following the passage of an Arctic cold front on Sunday night.
Highs on Monday will struggle to exceed 20, and northwest breezes will add to the bite in the air. But sunny skies will help modify the deep chill.
Tuesday should be milder as a warm front pushes through, along with a chance of light snow north of the MassPike. From midweek onward, temperatures will be below normal again, along with a wind chill making it feel even colder.
Friday may be the coldest day, but no significant snowfalls are predicted this week.
The long-range outlook for March 6-12 indicates above normal temperatures and precipitation in western Massachusetts. The normal temperature range for the period is 21 to 39.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
The only area where March may be coming in like the proverbial lion is the Pacific Northwest, where rain and strong winds are forecast (especially in western Washington state), along with heavy mountain snow.
Across the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, a strong polar front is sending temperatures plummeting as the week begins, with snow squalls in some northern New England areas.
Widespread rain and snow will spread across much of the West by midweek, although trending lighter along the West Coast. The Midwest can expect wintry precipitation.
Temperatures will be above normal in most of the nation from Wednesday onward, with highs from 80-85 in Los Angeles. For portions of far southeastern California and southern Arizona, the heat will build into the mid-80s as March begins.
Southern Florida will be dry through the week, with highs 75 to 80, while the Gulf Coast from Naples north to Tampa-St. Pete will be even warmer, into the low-80s with sunshine every day.
In the Carolinas, sunny days are predicted all week, with highs gradually warming from 60 on Monday into the high-70s by next weekend.
CLIMATE UPDATE
The past week in New England offered a classic case of weather extremes — spring-like highs on Wednesday and then a 30-degree downward plunge worthy of the three double black diamond ski trails at Jiminy Peak.
Wild weather shifts can be blamed on natural jet stream bobs and weaves, but there’s growing evidence that climate change could be intensifying those variations.
Meteorology 101: The jet stream’s strong west-to-east winds separate cold air from Arctic Canada and warm air from the U.S. South. When the temperature contrast is especially dramatic, storms form along the jet stream as it dips south and lifts north based on air pressure systems.
“When kinks in the jet stream ripple through ... this boundary between cold and warm air can cross our area quickly, causing weather whiplash,” said Jennifer Francis, acting deputy director at the Woodwell Climate Research Center at Woods Hole on Cape Cod, to the Boston Globe. “The sharp contrast in temperatures can easily invade when a kink in the jet stream comes along."
These rapid, dramatic shifts from unseasonably warm to unusually cold could become more common and more severe because of climate change, which is making temperature extremes more frequent and could be having a rippling effect on the jet stream.
“Some evidence indicates that the atmosphere may become more ‘wavy’ and thus these sorts of temperature swings could occur more often,” said Adam Schlosser, senior research scientist at the MIT Center for Global Change Science.
Extreme temperature swings in New England this winter have also been caused by changes in the polar vortex, a large region of cold, spinning air surrounding the North Pole. Sometimes, that spinning air can impact weather in places far from the pole.
“The polar vortex ... sometimes becomes stretched from its normally circular shape into an oblong or can even be split into two,” said Francis. “When this happens, extreme winter cold spells usually occur.”
Research suggests that as the Arctic heats up and melts due to climate change, these disruptions in the polar vortex are happening more often.
Turbulent weather can be harmful to wildlife. False spring-like temperatures can confuse leaf and tree buds, causing them to flower too early and then die in frosty temperatures soon after. It may also throw off animals’ internal clocks that tell them when to eat, mate and migrate.
There’s also a potential impact on human health. In 2018, a group of cardiology researchers linked extreme day-to-day shifts in temperatures to a significant increase in heart attacks. So these rapid shifts might be not just disorienting but also dangerous.
Material from the Boston Globe was included in the Climate Update.