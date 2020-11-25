Above: Volunteer Pat Mosoero frosts and packs hundreds of cupcakes that will be included in the Thanksgiving meals distributed by The Christian Center in Pittsfield this year. The annual community Thanksgiving dinner has changed due to COVID-19, and all meals will be pre-packaged either for delivery or pick-up from The Christian Center. Meals and limited outdoor seating will be available on Thanksgiving Day at noon. Below left: Cupcakes are stacked and ready to be packed. Below right: Karen Ryan empties around 100 cans of cranberry sauce into a pot for distribution with the center’s meals.
photos by STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE