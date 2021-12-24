BerkshireLandscapes
SEASON’S GREETING (CARDS)
Jim Walczak doesn’t send store-bought Christmas cards. The Williamstown resident has been printing his own for half a century — starting with his first double message: “Merry Christmas, Just Drafted.” C1
A PARTRIDGEBERRY AND A SPRUCE TREE
Get to know some familiar evergreen friends before the deep snow covers them, with this guide to year-round forest plants. THOM SMITH, C5
Opinion
‘For many, today is a day for joining with loved ones to open presents. It’s also a fitting time, though, to reflect on some priceless gifts we have already received.’
OUR OPINION, A6
SportsPlus
Christmas came early this year — to fans of the best basketball rivalry in New England, to an Eagle columnist and to David Hixon, the Amherst coach who is finally a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. HOWARD HERMAN, B6
BBI Logo Here
‘TIS THE SEASON FOR A JOB HUNT
The holiday season can mean more time for hiring when business is slow, and less competition for jobs as other seekers take a break. Read these tips to keep you skating along. HEATHER BOULGER, D5