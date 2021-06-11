INSIDE
‘SPECTACULAR’ SET
FOR TANGLEWOOD
With COVID-19 nixing the Esplanade in Boston, Tanglewood will roar back to life this Fourth of July, hosting the annual Boston Pops fete featuring Mavis Staples and Jon Batiste. A2
Opinion
We don’t know why so many shooting incidents have taken place in Pittsfield lately. But common sense tells us we have a problem here, and we need to find a solution.
OUR OPINION, A4
BerkshireLandscapes
FOOD FOR THE MOMENT
Cafe Triskele, formerly Chez Nous in Lee, has takeout in mind for revamped menu — but owners assure: “It’s still our cooking.” E2
Chuck Leach, president and CEO of Lee Bank, steps into the Executive Spotlight. D2