NBT Bank has earned a BankSafe seal from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) recognizing the bank’s efforts to stop financial exploitation.
In order to earn the BankSafe seal, more than 80 percent of the bank’s frontline staff were required to complete a special training and the bank demonstrated further commitment with its policy to report suspected financial exploitation. NBT Bank was also confirmed by AARP to be in good standing based on a review of Better Business Bureau ratings as well as legal and regulatory activity.
Based in Norwich, N.Y., NBT Bank operates five branches in the Berkshires.