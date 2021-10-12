This image filed May 15, 2019, in federal court as part of a forfeiture complaint by the U.S. attorney's office in Boston shows a 1780 letter from Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette, that was stolen from the Massachusetts Archives decades ago. The letter written by Hamilton during the Revolutionary War and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives was returned Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, following a federal appeals court decision.