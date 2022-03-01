WESTMINSTER — After a full regular season spent shredding locally at Bousquet, the top local high school skiers spent Tuesday testing their Berkshire County mettle against the best in Massachusetts.
The MIAA State Alpine Championships were held on Tuesday at Wachusett Mountain, returning after the pandemic wiped out the 2021 postseason. The 2020 event was held at Berkshire East about a week before COVID-19 came to the forefront.
The All-Berkshire teams for boys and girls qualified to attend the state meet, along with full rosters for Berkshire League champions — the Monument Mountain girls and Lenox boys.
The top finishers on the day were Lenox’s brother-sister combo Max and Madison DiGrigoli. Madison had the best overall showing with a fifth-place finish in the morning slalom, crossing in 47.86 seconds. She was 12th in the afternoon GS.
Max DiGrigoli earned a podium spot by finishing eighth in the afternoon boys slalom in 48.24. He was 32nd in GS. Lenox’s Molly Knight had a top-20 finish in the slalom as well.
———
Giant Slalom
Boys
Top 5 — 1. Adam Payne (Haverhill) 47.22; 2. Baxter Jennings (Marblehead) 47.39; 3. Declan Sears (Pope Francis) 48.03; 4. Ed Przybyla (Hampshire) 48.12; 5. Sam Wolf (BC High) 48.13.
Berkshire Finishers — 32. Max DiGrigoli (Lenox) 49.36; 61. Charlie Heimann (PHS) 50.21; 77. Kitson Stover (Monument) 50.80; 97. Noah Kirby (Lenox) 51.88; 107. Keehgan Scott (THS) 52.27; 112. Donald Tanner (THS) 52.36; 113. Bronly Boyd (Monument) 52.62; 115. Oliver Kirby (Lenox) 52.77; 130. Mitchell Scalise (Wahconah) 53.42; 137. Rocco Piretti (Lenox) 54.50.
Girls
Top 5 — 1. Charlotte Hill (Masconomet) 46.61; 2. Cate Honors (Marblehead) 46.81; 3. Emily Sissum (Mohawk) 46.84; 4. Taylor Riley (Nashoba) 47.00; 5. Kailah Greenberg (Acton-Boxboro) 47.03.
Berkshire Finishers — 12. Madison DiGrigoli (Lenox) 47.66; 58. Paige Lussier (Monument) 50.12; 75. Molly Knight (Lenox) 51.13; 84. Abbey Boyd (Monument) 51.60; 85. Gabriella Hall (Lenox) 51.67; 104. Loghan Strzepa (Monument) 53.23; 114. Lena Ungewitter (PHS) 54.07; 127. Olivia Ruggiero (Monument) 55.42; Grace Ungewitter (PHS) and Emma Soule (Monument) DNF.
Slalom
Boys
Top 5 — 1. Baxter Jennings (Marblehead) 44.96; 2. Tim Haarmann (St. John’s) 45.31; 3. Declan Varnerin (Nashoba) 47.48; 4. Sam Wolf (BC High) 47.55; 5. Noah Bagley (Bromfield) 47.62.
Berkshire Finishers — 8. Max DiGrigoli (Lenox) 48.24; 24. Kitson Stover (Monument) 51.64; 35. Rocco Piretti (Lenox) 52.94; 51. Mitchell Scalise (Wahconah) 54.44; 52. Oliver Kirby (Lenox) 54.48; 78. Keehgan Scott (THS) 57.69; 84. Donald Tanner (THS) 58.86; 85. Bronly Boyd (Monument) 59.07; 104. Charlie Heimann (PHS) 1:03.62; 114. Noah Kirby (Lenox) 1:24.58.
Girls
Top 5 — 1. Haley Kutzer (Westwood) 45.97; 2. Kailah Greenberg (A-B) 46.55; 3. Ella Varnerin (Nashoba) 47.13; 4. Charlotte Hill (Masconomet) 47.74; 5. Madison DiGrigoli (Lenox) 47.86.
Berkshire Finishers — 18. Molly Knight (Lenox) 50.38; 38. Paige Lussier (Monument) 53.77; 45. Emma Soule (Monument) 54.46; 62. Gabriella Hall (Lenox) 56.03; 100. Loghan Strzepa (Monument) 1:02.69; 106. Lena Ungewitter (PHS) 1:04.15; 116. Olivia Ruggiero (Monument) 1:09.42; Grace Ungewitter (PHS), Abbey Boyd (Monument) DNF.