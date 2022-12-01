AP source: Celtics extend Horford for 2 years, $20 million

BOSTON — The Celtics aren’t letting Al Horford go anywhere this time.
The team announced Thursday that the 36-year-old veteran big man has signed an extension to remain in Boston.
The deal is for two years and $20 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.
“Boston has become a home to me and my family as my teammates and I continue to strive towards winning Banner 18,” Horford said in a statement released through the...