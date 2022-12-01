<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AP source: Celtics extend Horford for 2 years, $20 million

Heat Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics center Al Horford reaches to block a shot by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a Celtics win over the Heat on Wednesday. 

 CHARLES KRUPA — AP PHOTO

BOSTON — The Celtics aren’t letting Al Horford go anywhere this time.

The team announced Thursday that the 36-year-old veteran big man has signed an extension to remain in Boston.

The deal is for two years and $20 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.

“Boston has become a home to me and my family as my teammates and I continue to strive towards winning Banner 18,” Horford said in a statement released through the...

Modal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all