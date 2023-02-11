2014 photo of US rescue dog misrepresented after Turkey earthquake

Rescue dog Tryon, muddied from the day's work, stands with his handler near the west side of the mudslide on Highway 530 near mile marker 37 in Arlington, Wash., on March 30, 2014. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a photo that shows a white-haired dog covered in dirt who helped rescue at least 10 people in Turkey after an earthquake struck the country on Monday.