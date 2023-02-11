2014 photo of US rescue dog misrepresented after Turkey earthquake

CLAIM: A photo shows a white-haired dog covered in dirt who helped rescue at least 10 people in Turkey after an earthquake struck the country on Monday.
THE FACTS: The image was taken in 2014 by a Reuters photographer after a deadly mudslide near Oso, Wash. Following Monday’s earthquake, old photos and videos showing a variety of tragedies — from tsunamis to building collapses — circulated widely, falsely identified as showing the aftermath in Turkey and Syria. Amid search efforts, where many countries have sent dogs and rescuers, incorrectly attributed images of dogs used in other search efforts emerged.
One widely shared misrepresented image shows a dog caked in dirt as he stares directly into the camera. A person sporting a red sleeve and white glove is holding the dog’s leash.
“This dog hero who worked the whole night and saved 10 lives in Turkey,” reads a caption on an Instagram post of the image.
But the photo shows a rescue dog who helped after the 2014 mudslide in Oso, about 60 miles outside of Seattle, which killed 43 people. It was taken by Rick Wilking, a freelance photographer for Reuters.
“Tryon the rescue dog waits to go through the decontamination area at the mudslide after searching for victims in Oso, Washington March 30, 2014,” a caption on the photograph states.
The AP also published a similar image of Tryon taken by Wilking at the time. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey, as well as Syria, during the early hours Monday toppled thousands of buildings and killed more than 20,000 people, the AP reported.
— Associated Press writer Melissa Goldin in New York contributed this report.