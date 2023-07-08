CLAIM: A video shows a parking lot of cars that was set on fire by protesters in Marseille, France.
THE FACTS: The video shows a fire at an auction yard in Perth, Australia, in April. The dramatic footage showing dozens of cars going up in flames spread on social media this week, following violent unrest in France after the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in suburban Paris. The video shows a large parking lot with vehicles stacked three levels high on racks. One section of the yard is completely engulfed in flames, and loud pops can be heard as sparks erupt from cars on the top level.
“Marseille: Rioters set fire to a parking lot filled with brand new vehicles,” read one tweet shared hundreds of times. While there is real footage of cars set ablaze during the recent protests, this video was taken several months earlier and on the other side of the planet. A reverse image search shows the footage matches a clip posted to Twitter on April 28 of a fire at a lot owned by Pickles, an Australian auction house.
The Twitter user, Jacey Knowles, confirmed to The Associated Press that she took the video near her home in Bibra Lake, a suburb of Perth, Western Australia. Pickles said in a statement at the time that a fire had broken out that day at a storage yard housing salvage vehicles in Bibra Lake.
Kelly Drew, a spokesperson for Pickles, said in an email Monday that the video circulating on social media this week looks like the same fire, pointing to an article in The West Australian newspaper that showed similar footage from a different angle. The footage also matches imagery on Google Maps of the lot. One other clue gives away the video’s real location: People can be heard speaking in Australian accents in the background.