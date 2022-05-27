CLAIM: ABC News published an altered photo of the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school gunman in which his skin was lightened and his facial features were changed.
THE FACTS: A spokesperson for ABC confirmed to the AP that the manipulated photo is being falsely attributed to the news organization. In the hours following the mass shooting at the elementary school, social media users began circulating false claims about coverage of the shooter and his identity. Investigators identified the assailant, who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers, as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos.
One claim that spread widely on Twitter on Tuesday erroneously stated that ABC News and its program “Good Morning America” used an edited photo of Ramos in their reports.
“ABC News altered Salvador Ramos’s photo to appear more Caucasian,” one tweet falsely claimed. The post included side-by-side images of the actual photo of Ramos, distributed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, next to what the user purported was a photo used in ABC broadcasts showing him with noticeably lighter skin and completely different facial features.
A spokesperson for ABC confirmed to the AP that there is no truth to the claims, and that the news agency did not alter the image, nor did it run the manipulated image being attributed to it.
“This claim is false,” added Van Scott, vice president of communications for ABC News. Social media users suggested ABC News and “Good Morning America” had included the lightened photo in a broadcast clip that was then tweeted. But the altered image was inserted into a screenshot of an ABC tweet. Actual tweets of the coverage from ABC News and “Good Morning America” show the broadcaster used only the unedited photo of Ramos.
There are other signs the altered photo did not come from ABC. A chyron overlaid on the manipulated image saying “that gunman, 18 years old,” featured a grammatical error and an incorrect typeface that is not used by ABC. The legitimate broadcast clip from Tuesday does not show any such chyron over the photo.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.