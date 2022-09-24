Ad misleads on treaty regulating global arms trade

President Joe Biden addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday at the U.N. headquarters. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Biden announced that he is adding the U.S. as a signatory to the United Nations “Small Arms Treaty,” which would “establish an international gun control registry” in which other countries can “track the ‘end user’ of every rifle, shotgun, and handgun sold in the world.”