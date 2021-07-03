CLAIM: A letter from Alabama Power, an electric utility company, states the company has taken samples from Lewis Smith Lake and found dangerous levels of “flesh eating bacteria.” Due to this, Alabama Power has encouraged visitors to the lake not to enter the water.
THE FACTS: The letter is not authentic and Alabama Power has not issued any such advisory. An image circulated on Facebook this week showing the fake letter that purported to be from the utility company. “Necrotizing Fasciitis (flesh eating bacteria) has significantly increased at Lewis Smith Lake,” the letter read. “We here at Alabama Power Company have asked that all boaters and swimmers stay out of the water for their own safety.” In an email statement sent to The Associated Press, Alabama Power spokesperson Danielle Kimbrough denied the authenticity of the letter. “A prank Facebook post warning residents to stay out of Smith Lake this summer is fake,” Kimbrough said. “Smith Lake and the rest of our company’s lakes around Alabama are open as normal. We encourage visitors to observe the usual safety guidelines.”
— Terrence Fraser