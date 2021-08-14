In this Sunday, July 18 photo, smoke from wildfires is carried by winds, obscuring the view for visitors to the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Alberta. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting the Canadian province of Alberta lifted all COVID-19 restrictions after health officials couldn’t provide evidence in court that the virus exists. Alberta relaxed its restrictions because the province hit predetermined vaccination goals, not because of a court case.