CLAIM: Texas is the only state whose flag can fly at the same height as the U.S. flag.
THE FACTS: All state flags can be flown at the same height as the U.S. flag, contrary to a long-running myth that some social media users are sharing. “Texas is the only state whose flag can fly at the same hight as US flag,” says one Facebook post, misspelling height, and featuring images of the Texas and U.S. flags side by side. But no such distinction exists.
“All state flags can be flown at the same height as the US flag, and are routinely flown that way,” Peter Ansoff, president of the North American Vexillological Association, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.
The U.S. Flag Code states: “When flags of States, cities, or localities, or pennants of societies are flown on the same halyard with the flag of the United States, the latter should always be at the peak.”
“When the flags are flown from adjacent staffs, the flag of the United States should be hoisted first and lowered last,” it continues. “No such flag or pennant may be placed above the flag of the United States or to the United States flag’s right.”
Texas code also indicates that if the state and U.S. flag are displayed on the same flagpole, “the United States flag should be above the state flag.” When displayed at the same location on separate poles, the code says, they “should be displayed on flagpoles or flagstaffs of the same height” and “the flags should be of approximately equal size.”
