CLAIM: A photo shows comedian Chris Rock wearing a pad on his cheek during the incident at the Oscars where Will Smith slapped him.
THE FACTS: Rock was not wearing a pad on his face when he was hit. The photo, which was originally published by Reuters, was manipulated to make it seem as if Rock was wearing a pad on his left cheek.
The altered photo circulated widely online following the confrontation at Sunday's 94th Academy Awards, with claims it showed the incident was staged.
One Facebook user who shared the altered photo wrote: “Definitely staged, But why ?? Bro gotta whole face pad on his face!!”
The original photo was taken for Reuters, Heather Carpenter, a spokesperson for the news agency, confirmed in an email to The Associated Press. An AP review of the original photo and the altered version shows that it has been manipulated. It appears that natural wrinkles on Rock’s face were changed to make it seem as if he was wearing some sort of skin-colored material on his left cheek.
Additionally, AP photos of the incident clearly show that Rock was not wearing a pad on his face. Smith walked onstage during the ceremony, slapped Rock, then returned to his seat and yelled expletives at the comedian after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her diagnosis with alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss. Smith went on to win best actor for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in “King Richard.”
Other false claims about the incident have circulated on social media in recent days, including that Rock issued a public apology for his joke, saying he “crossed a line that I shouldn’t have and paid the enormous price of my reputation as a renown comedian.” The apology was fake and didn’t come from Rock, according to his publicist, Leslie Sloane.
— Associated Press writers Josh Kelety in Phoenix and Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.