Arizona officials correct false claims about ballot issues

A voter casts their ballot Tuesday at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming when ballots were rejected by tabulators at some voting locations across Maricopa County on Election Day, an alternate solution for voters to drop ballots in a secure drop box onsite resulted in the ballots getting shredded, thrown in the trash, or marked for Democrats.