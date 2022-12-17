Article misrepresents CDC data, falsely links deaths to COVID vaccines

CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly confirmed that at least 118,000 children and young adults have “died suddenly” in the U.S. since the COVID-19 vaccines rolled out.
THE FACTS: The CDC has confirmed no such thing. The claim misrepresents CDC data around excess deaths — the difference between the observed number of deaths and the expected number in a specific period. A misleading article spreading widely online attempts to link recent child and young adult deaths in the U.S. to COVID-19 vaccines.
“CDC quietly confirms at least 118k Children & Young Adults have ‘Died Suddenly’ in the USA since the roll-out of the COVID Vaccines,” reads its headline. The article originally appeared in November on The Exposé, a website that has repeatedly spread COVID-19 misinformation. A screenshot of the article’s headline was shared in multiple Facebook and Instagram posts. As evidence, the article cites CDC data as published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an intergovernmental organization that promotes sustainable growth.
As presented by The Exposé, the data shows that there were about 118,000 excess U.S. deaths in the 0-to-44 age group between December 2020 and October 2022, compared to the 2015-2019 average. The article suggests that these deaths are the result of the COVID-19 vaccines, saying that the “‘mysterious’ sudden rise which has contributed to half a million American children and young adults dying since late 2020, is most likely due to the Covid-19 injections.”
But Brian Tsai, a spokesperson for the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, told The Associated Press that the claim distorts CDC data. Tsai said that from the start of 2021 to the 43rd week of 2022, there have been about 124,000 excess deaths in the U.S. among 0- to 44-year-olds compared to the 2015-2019 average. Tsai said his number is higher than those published by OECD because the CDC’s data is now more complete. There’s no indication COVID-19 vaccines caused these excess deaths, he said.
Confirmed reports of deaths caused by vaccination are extremely rare, even with millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses having been administered in the U.S. Scott Pauley, a spokesperson for the CDC, told the AP that outside of nine deaths confirmed to be associated with rare blood clots following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the agency has “not detected any unusual or unexpected patterns for deaths following immunization that would indicate that COVID vaccines are causing or contributing to deaths.”
Tsai said likely reasons for excess deaths in this age group since 2020 include suicides, homicides, heart diseases, liver disease, diabetes and accidental deaths including drug overdoses. He added that a substantial number of the excess deaths are the result of COVID-19 itself. A surge in excess deaths among children and young adults in the summer of 2021, for example, corresponded with the delta variant of the coronavirus hitting the U.S., which affected younger people more than previous variants of the virus, Tsai said.
CDC data from December 2021 indicated that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. Experts have said drug overdoses also contributed to higher-than-expected death rates in 2021, the AP reported. Tsai also refuted the headline’s claim that the CDC has “quietly” confirmed data about children and young adults dying “suddenly.”
The CDC’s excess death data has long been public, he said, and “there is no way to really determine from the data whether people died suddenly or not.” Experts told the AP that there is no evidence to support the claim that the vaccines caused the excess deaths.
"Excess deaths so obviously increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic that we’re able to, with some level of confidence, say that COVID was causing those excess deaths,” said Spencer Fox, an assistant professor in epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Georgia. OECD and The Exposé did not respond to requests for comment.
— Associated Press writers Karen Phan in Los Angeles and Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.