CLAIM: The “Barbie” movie raised more money in one day than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has his entire life.
THE FACTS: "Barbie” brought in about $48.2 million in North American theaters for its opening, plus another $22.3 million in early screenings the night before, according to data from Warner Bros. DeSantis has raised more than that during his decade of political campaigns for Congress, Florida governor and now president. But social media posts are falsely claiming otherwise.
“Barbie raised more at box office in one day than Ron DeSantis fundraised his entire life,” reads the post. During its opening weekend, “Barbie” saw a massive $155 million in ticket sales from North American theaters from 4,243 locations, breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. But in terms of a single day, the $48.2 million brought in opening day July 21 does not surpass DeSantis' fundraising over the years, even if one includes pre-screenings from the night before, which would bring the haul to $70.5 million. As he runs for president, DeSantis has so far raised about $20.5 million, according to the most recent Federal Election Commission data. That’s in addition to about $7.1 million that DeSantis raised for his congressional runs, according to OpenSecrets.org, a nonpartisan research group that tracks money in U.S. politics.
DeSantis first ran for Congress in 2012 and served for three terms before launching his bid for governor in 2018. Peter Quist, deputy research director for OpenSecrets, noted in an email to the AP that DeSantis’ fundraising total for the Florida governorship depends on whether one counts only his official campaign committee or includes a closely linked political action committee. DeSantis raised about $271 million while running for governor in 2018 and 2022, according to FollowTheMoney.org, OpenSecrets’ state data website. But Quist noted that DeSantis’ official campaign committee raised about $56.8 million of that total, while a state PAC raised the rest.
“We credit that fundraising to his 2022 campaign because Florida state campaign finance laws allow politicians for state offices to essentially run a PAC, which can spend on ads to support the candidate,” Quist said. Looking at his political career in the aggregate, DeSantis has raised at least $84.4 million between his runs for Congress, Florida governor and president — but that total reaches $298.6 million if his Florida state PAC is included.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in New Jersey contributed this report.