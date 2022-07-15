Baseless post ties Shinzo Abe’s assassination to COVID-19 policies

CLAIM: As prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe went against orders from the World Economic Forum and declined to mandate COVID-19 vaccines, rejected 1.6 million doses of the drug and gave citizens ivermectin.
THE FACTS: The assertion contains several inaccuracies: Abe was no longer prime minister when Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations began in 2021, the country did not authorize ivermectin as a COVID treatment and doses of the Moderna vaccine were recalled because of contamination. But following Abe’s assassination on July 8, social media users began sharing a meme that falsely tied the killing to the country’s vaccine policies.
“Assassinated Japanese P.M. didn’t follow WEF orders. Didn’t mandate vaccines, sent 1.6 million doses back and gave citizens ivermectin,” stated one false tweet, using an acronym for the World Economic Forum.
While a motive has not yet been disclosed, police and news reports suggest the killing was not political, the AP has reported. And the post contains several other incorrect elements. Japan began offering vaccinations against COVID-19 after the February 2021 approval of Pfizer’s vaccine, months after Abe announced on August 28, 2020, that he was resigning as prime minister over health concerns.
Although Japan did not mandate COVID-19 vaccines, it has administered more than 280 million doses as of July. For months social media users have been spreading false claims that Japan pulled COVID-19 vaccines and authorized Ivermectin, a drug used to treat infections of roundworms and other parasites in humans and animals. Ivermectin is not listed by the Japanese government as an approved drug to treat COVID-19, according to the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.
Last year, more than 1.63 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were recalled in Japan because of contamination. According to AP reporting, Moderna and its partner in Japan pulled the doses after tiny particles of stainless steel were found in some vials. An investigation at a Spanish factory that produced those doses concluded that the contamination occurred while placing stops on the vials.