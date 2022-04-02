CLAIM: President Joe Biden’s outdoor signing of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, shown in numerous photographs, could not have happened on Tuesday because the White House South Lawn was completely empty and the weather was freezing cold.
THE FACTS: Associated Press photos prove Biden signed the bill in the White House Rose Garden — not on the South Lawn — on Tuesday, and government records of the bill’s progress show the same. With the stroke of a pen, he made lynching a federal hate crime, signing a proposal into law that, in different forms, had previously failed to pass Congress more than 200 times.
As activists rejoiced in a law that they called “a long time coming,” at least one Facebook user cast doubt on the event. “This DID NOT happen yesterday,” the widely circulating post read. “The south lawn of the WH was completely empty, no chairs or anything set up. ABSOLUTELY nothing. Also, it was FREEZING cold yesterday. 30° and extremely windy. I was bundled up and my cheeks were numb after about 15 min. More lies. FAKE NEWS.”
Commenters on the post fed into the false theory, with one writing, “People need to wake up to the lies.” Yet Biden’s signing of the bill just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden was clearly documented in dozens of news reports and in AP photos and video from the ceremony.
— Ali Swenson