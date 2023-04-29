CLAIM: BlackRock has a substantial stake in both Dominion Voting Systems and Fox Corporation, so Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox was really BlackRock suing itself.
THE FACTS: While BlackRock does own non-voting shares in Fox Corporation, it doesn’t have any in Dominion Voting Systems, both the investment firm and the voting machine company confirmed. Posts are misrepresenting shares that BlackRock owns in an unrelated energy company also named Dominion.
“Blackrock possesses a substantial stake in both Dominion, with 59 million shares, and Fox Corp, holding 45.7 million shares,” read one widely shared tweet. “Consequently, a lawsuit involving Blackrock against itself ensues, ultimately leading to the unexpected departure of Tucker Carlson.”
But BlackRock has no ownership stake in Dominion Voting Systems, which is privately held, both BlackRock and Dominion told the AP. BlackRock tweeted a statement that added, “we are not involved in the hiring and firing of employees at public companies in which our clients are invested.”
The posts misrepresent BlackRock’s ownership of 59 million shares in Dominion Energy Inc., a Virginia-based power and energy company that is unrelated to the voting technology firm. BlackRock owns 15.1 percent of Fox Corp.’s Class A shares, which are the mass media company’s non-voting shares.
— Ali Swenson