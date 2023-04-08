CLAIM: Brewing company Anheuser-Busch fired its entire marketing department in response to its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney and the rollout of LGBTQ Pride-themed Bud Light cans that feature pronouns.
THE FACTS: Anheuser-Busch, the maker of Bud Light, has not fired its marketing team, the company confirmed in a statement. That claim initially spread as satire but some social media users shared it as real. Meanwhile, the pride-themed cans were part of a limited rollout marking Pride Month in 2022 in Canada, not the brand’s partnership with Mulvaney.
The Mulvaney partnership in recent days sparked a wave of transphobic commentary among conservative social media personalities who attacked the company for supposedly turning to “woke” advertising. Mulvaney, who is known for her popular series on TikTok documenting her gender transition, first posted a sponsored Instagram reel on Saturday coinciding with the final days of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament. In the video, Mulvaney cracks open a regular can of Bud Light, chats about March Madness, promotes a Bud Light contest and says that the brand had also sent her a special can with her face on it to celebrate the year anniversary of documenting her transition.
Country musician Kid Rock soon chimed in, posting a video of him wearing a “MAGA” hat while shooting a rifle at packs of Bud Light. He and at least one other country musician claimed to be boycotting the brand over the post. Amid the backlash, a satirical website published a post claiming that Anheuser-Busch had fired its entire marketing team in response to the criticism. Some social media users shared the information as if it were genuine, posting screenshots of the headline.
“There is no truth to that statement,” the company said in a statement to the AP on Thursday, noting that the one-off can it sent to Mulvaney with her face on it also is not available for wider release. The transphobic rhetoric was compounded by others sharing images of a year-old Canadian Bud Light campaign to claim the company was also pivoting to Pride-themed cans emblazoned with rainbows and pronouns.
Those cans are not related to Mulvaney, nor are they recent or available everywhere. A May 2022 news release by Bud Light Canada promoting Pride Month initiatives that year explains that it would be releasing “limited-edition pronoun-inspired Pride cans” as well as providing a total of $100,000 to various organizations supporting Canadian LGBTQ groups.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in New York contributed this report.