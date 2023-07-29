CLAIM: Canada is encouraging minors to commit suicide through its medical assistance in dying process.
THE FACTS: Social media users making the claim are sharing a screenshot from the website of an independent organization called Dying With Dignity Canada, which is advocating for certain minors with severe medical conditions to be able to end their lives. But medical assistance in dying, or MAID, is currently only available to adults 18 or older with a serious illness, disease or disability. Canada’s government has said it will pursue research about end-of-life options for young people, but a spokesperson for the country’s federal health agency said it has no immediate plans to lower the minimum age requirement for eligibility.
The screenshot circulating online shows the top of a page titled “Mature minors” on the website of Dying With Dignity Canada. It includes a photo of a child in bed and states: “With the appropriate safeguards in place, mature minors should be allowed the right to choose MAID.” One tweet sharing the screenshot reads, “Canada is inciting minors to commit suicide with the excuse of being ‘mature’? @JustinTrudeau making Hitler look like a choir boy.” Other posts with the screenshot go a step further, claiming that minors can already use MAID to end their lives.
But Dying With Dignity Canada is independent of the country’s government, and minors do not currently qualify for MAID, a process that allows Canadians to end their lives via euthanasia or assisted suicide. What’s more, the posts are misrepresenting Dying With Dignity Canada’s position. Its website advocates for access to end-of-life options such as MAID for mature minors — children who are deemed mature enough to make their own decisions about medical treatment — with severe medical conditions.
Sarah Dobec, a spokesperson for the organization, told the AP that it "does not encourage minors, or anyone else, to die, including by suicide." A person must be 18 years old and mentally capable of making their own health care decisions to currently qualify for MAID.
“The Government of Canada has no plans to alter the minimum age requirement to access MAID,” Health Canada spokesperson Anne Genier told the AP. “Health Canada is considering undertaking research to understand the views and perspectives of young people, and their parents/caregivers, about suffering and end of life options, including Medical Assistance in Dying.” Those seeking MAID must have a medical condition that is “grievous and irremediable,” voluntarily request assistance and give informed consent to receive it, and be eligible for Canadian health services. Two independent medical practitioners assess each MAID request. The medical condition does not need to be terminal, but must be in an advanced, irreversible state that causes “unbearable physical or mental suffering” that cannot be addressed “under conditions you consider acceptable.” This may include certain disabilities, a fact that has concerned some experts.
People whose only medical condition is a mental illness will be considered starting on March 17, 2024. MAID became legal in 2016. In 2018, a report on mature minors and MAID commissioned by the Canadian government was released, but did not contain any specific recommendations. A Special Joint Committee on Medical Assistance in Dying, composed of lawmakers from the country’s Parliament, explored the issue and in a final report released in February recommended that “minors deemed to have the requisite decision-making capacity upon assessment” be eligible. In its June response to this report, the Canadian government wrote that it “has actions underway, or planned, in many of the areas covered by the Committee’s recommendations.” This includes funding for research on MAID and marginalized people, including mature minors, and engagement with Indigenous people on the topic.
