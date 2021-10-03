CLAIM: Alberta’s top doctor said that if you’re feeling unwell and you don’t have a COVID-19 test, you’re still counted as a positive case.
THE FACTS: Posts online are misrepresenting comments made by Alberta's chief medical officer for health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
During a Sept. 23 news conference, Hinshaw was answering questions around how to manage outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools. Hinshaw was asked by a reporter to explain “why parents don’t have the right to know if there are COVID cases in their child’s school.” Hinshaw responded that because the current framework in schools does not require mandatory quarantine or close contact tracing for respiratory illnesses, disclosure of a student’s positive COVID-19 test would violate privacy rules.
She said schools are using the same outbreak protocols for all cases of respiratory illnesses, regardless of whether there is a known COVID-19 diagnosis. “If individuals choose to not get tested for COVID but are home with an illness, they are now counted in the list as now being part of that outbreak. It is less dependent on needing a test to be a part of identifying where there is an issue,” she said in the clip being shared online. “We are working with education to determine if there are any adjustments that need to be made to this framework.”
Some social media users shared the brief clip without making it clear that she was referring to school protocols for tracking respiratory illness in general, not official COVID-19 case counts. Posts online falsely claimed the clip showed Alberta would now count anyone who feels unwell as a positive COVID-19 case. “That report is false,” Tom McMillan, assistant director of communications for Alberta Health, said in an email. “Dr. Hinshaw was simply referring to outbreak management protocols in school settings, where all respiratory viruses are treated similarly by the current protocols in place, which helps reduce the chance of onward spread.” McMillan said those staying home from school are not counted automatically as positive COVID-19 cases. “All cases reported in the province are those that are confirmed COVID-19 cases or those who’ve been tested and are awaiting results,” he said. The posts online are a part of a broader conspiracy theory that claims that COVID-19 case numbers are being inflated around the globe, which experts have repeatedly debunked.
— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.