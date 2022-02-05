Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau steps out of a building to speak with the media during his first availability after announcing he has COVID-19 at a location in the National Capital Region, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. On Friday, Feb. 4, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Trudeau has been “hiding out” in the U.S. as a convoy of truckers and protesters demonstrate against vaccine mandates in Ottawa.