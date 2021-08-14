President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting from the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington to discuss the importance of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Aug. 11. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that $2.5 billion had been allocated toward a welcoming center for immigrants coming to the country illegally. The claims aren’t clear on the source of the supposed funding, but they imply a connection to a bipartisan infrastructure plan approved by the Senate on Tuesday. In fact, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed, the CBP projects funded by the bill did not include any “welcoming center.” The bill funds a range of infrastructure improvement projects at land ports of entry, including repairs, expansion and modernization of border facilities that, in some cases, have not been updated in decades.