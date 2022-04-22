CLAIM: A rain-enhancing process known as cloud seeding caused historic flooding in Tasmania, Australia, in 2016 and along Australia’s southeastern coast this year.
THE FACTS: There’s no evidence to suggest that cloud seeding played a role in either flood, and an atmospheric research expert told the AP that cloud seeding would not change the dynamics of a cloud enough to cause massive flooding. In recent months, Australia’s southeastern coast has experienced some of its worst flooding in more than a decade, leading some social media users to highlight a previous instance of flooding and spread false theories about what caused it and other floods over the years. Twitter users are sharing a clip from a 2016 news broadcast about flooding in Tasmania to claim it proves that cloud seeding — which involves spraying fine particles of silver iodide and dry ice into a cloud system to enhance precipitation — provoked the heavy rainfall.
In the 2016 clip from the Australian TV network 7News, a journalist says, “Residents in southern Tasmania are demanding to know why cloud seeding was conducted over the Derwent River catchment the day before the worst floods in 40 years.”
One social media user shared the old clip Tuesday with a caption claiming that cloud seeding made flooding worse. But a probe by the Tasmanian government into the 2016 flooding has since been completed, and investigators found that cloud seeding by Hydro Tasmania, a government-owned generator of renewable energy, did not contribute to or worsen the heavy rains.
“Hydro Tasmania (HT)’s cloud seeding activities on 5 June had no impact on precipitation, with this conclusion having a solid scientific basis,” stated the June 2017 independent report.
Hydro Tasmania also denied that its flights were to blame and said in a statement that “the operation had no measurable impact on rainfall on that day.” A Hydro Tasmania spokesperson told the AP that it has since stopped cloud seeding. Sarah Tessendorf, a project scientist at the Colorado-based National Center for Atmospheric Research, said cloud seeding “does not have the ability to suddenly produce all kinds of heavy rain and snow.” She said the process would not dramatically worsen clouds that are already forecast to produce severe weather, either. Everything from wind speed, air movement and updraft, or a current of rising air, can affect a storm’s strength, Tessendorf added. A really strong storm, she explained, will already have a very strong updraft and wind flow characteristics that help create the cloud to begin with.
“We’re not altering the updraft of the clouds. We don’t have that technology,” she said. “This type of microphysical response is very unlikely to produce such an overwhelming change in the cloud.”
Social media users are also sharing a separate example to baselessly claim that cloud seeding played a role in deadly flooding that happened throughout February and March in Queensland and New South Wales. One widely shared post singled out the aviation company Handel Aviation to make the unfounded claim that it ran a cloud seeding flight that was contributing to large-scale flooding in Lismore. Handel Aviation posted a statement in response calling the claims “misinformation” and denying that it conducts cloud seeding flights, stating that it only operates an aerial photography aircraft. That aircraft was capturing images of the flood damage at the time, according to the statement.
Nearmap, which analyzes and distributes the company’s photos, confirmed in a statement to the AP that the claims associating Handel’s recent flight with cloud seeding are false. The aerial images were commissioned after the flooding and were used to document the impact on property and infrastructure, according to the statement. Archives of Handel Aviation’s website dating back to 2008 show that cloud seeding services have never been mentioned or offered.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.