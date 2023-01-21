An ambulance leaves the field with Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming an image shows that CNN published a Jan. 11 headline reading, “Doctor of Damar Hamlin confirms Cardiac Arrest was due to the 4th Booster Vaccine.”