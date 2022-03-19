CLAIM: Members of Congress gave themselves a 21% pay raise in early March.
THE FACTS: Social media users are misrepresenting a government spending bill that increased funding for legislative office budgets — which members of Congress use to hire and pay staff and cover other official expenses — not lawmakers’ salaries. Congress on March 10 approved the bipartisan $1.5 trillion government spending bill, financing federal agencies through the rest of the fiscal year and providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.
After President Joe Biden signed the bill into law, many social media users began falsely claiming it included a 21% pay bump for federal lawmakers. “Congress gave themselves a 21% raise,” read a widely shared tweet. “They need an extra 30+ grand a year but they won’t raise minimum wage from $7.25 an hour?”
But the bill doesn’t at all change Congress members’ salaries, which have stayed the same at $174,000 a year since 2009, according to a report from the Congressional Research Service. A summary of the bill from Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee says the bill prevents “any pay increases in FY22” for members of Congress. Instead, the bill includes $774.4 million for the Members Representational Allowance, a budget that allows every House member to hire and pay legislative staff and manage other official expenses.
That $774.4 million number is $134.4 million higher, or 21% more, than the fiscal year 2021 budget provided for the same purpose, according to a report from the House Appropriations Committee. The House Ethics Committee explains on its website that members of Congress may only use the Members Representational Allowance budget for “ordinary and necessary expenses” incurred as part of a member’s official duties.
“The MRA may not be used to pay for any expenses related to activities or events that are primarily social in nature, personal expenses, campaign or political expenses, or House committee expenses,” the committee’s website says. Top Democrats in the House said the higher MRA funding will help lawmakers recruit and retain staff who have been leaving for more competitive opportunities. About 1 in 8 Washington-based congressional staffers made less than a living wage in 2020, according to an analysis of salary data by Issue One, a bipartisan advocacy group.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.