CLAIM: A Pfizer warehouse in North Carolina damaged by a tornado was stocked with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
THE FACTS: Pfizer does not manufacture or store its COVID-19 vaccine or treatment for the disease at the facility, a company representative told the AP. The tornado on Wednesday ripped the roof of the drugmaker’s factory near Rocky Mount, N.C. — potentially disrupting drug supplies at U.S. hospitals. But the news quickly gave rise to false claims online that the twister had struck a site specifically storing doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine — which has been the center of persistent misinformation since its release in December 2020.
“BREAKING: A Pfizer Warehouse that was stocked with COVID-19 vaccines was just destroyed by a tornado in Rocky Mountain, North Carolina,” reads one popular tweet.
The plant in question is not used to manufacture or store any doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, said Pfizer spokesperson Pam Eisele. Nor is the site used to make or store Paxlovid, the company’s pill used to treat those who get sick with the disease. Instead, the plant produces injectables like drugs used in IV infusions or that are delivered under the skin or into patient muscles. Some examples include anesthesia drugs and anti-infectives, typically used to treat things such as fungal infections. Pfizer has said all employees were safely evacuated and accounted for, and that it is still assessing damage.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in New Jersey contributed this report.