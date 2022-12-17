COVID-19 and flu cases both rising, despite claims online

COVID-19 and flu vaccines files are seen at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming in a normal year, there is a lot of flu but no COVID-19, while during the pandemic there has been a lot of COVID-19 and no flu.