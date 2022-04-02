CLAIM: There were more than 61,000 excess deaths among the millennial age group in the U.S. in the second half of 2021 because of COVID-19 vaccines.
THE FACTS: There was an increase in excess deaths — which is the difference between the observed numbers of deaths and expected numbers of deaths in a specific period — among millennials at that time, but health experts say there is no evidence vaccines played a role.
Social media users pushed the false claim while sharing a video that asserted there was a large number of excess deaths among the “millennial” age group, or people ages 25-44, due to the vaccine in late 2021. Deaths were indeed up in 2021 — provisional mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 63,141 more deaths among millennials in 2021 compared to 2019, according to Brian Tsai, a spokesperson for the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.
But experts told the AP that COVID-19 itself is the obvious culprit for the deaths, not the vaccines. The rise coincided with the spread of the highly contagious delta and omicron variants, the experts noted.
“I don’t disagree with the fact that the pandemic has been responsible for an enormous number of excess deaths in the US and that adults age 25-44 were deeply affected. But it’s ridiculous to attribute this catastrophe to vaccine mandates and boosters,” Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, said in an email to the AP. Woolf noted that only 65% of the U.S. population was vaccinated at the time.
CDC data from December indicated that 2021 was on track to be America’s deadliest year on record, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AP reporting. COVID-19 has become the third leading cause of death in the U.S., behind heart disease and cancer. Experts have said drug overdoses also contributed to higher-than-expected death rates in 2021.
“If you compare the excess deaths numbers to the total COVID reported death numbers, most of those excess deaths are going to be from COVID itself," Spencer Fox, associate director for the University of Texas’ COVID-19 Modeling Consortium, told the AP. "They’re not there’s not some mysterious thing happening that’s causing these excess deaths.”
Reports of death due to the COVID-19 vaccine are extremely rare. The CDC has recorded nine deaths associated with rare blood clots that were caused by the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Currently, 217.2 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated. “To date, CDC has not detected any unusual or unexpected patterns for deaths following immunization that would indicate that COVID vaccines are causing or contributing to deaths, outside of the nine confirmed deaths following the Janssen vaccine,” said Martha Sharan, a spokesperson for the CDC.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in New York contributed this report.