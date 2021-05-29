In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a doctor holds a bag of blood plasma donated by a COVID-19 survivor at at blood bank in La Paz, Bolivia. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that the Red Cross says if you recovered from COVID-19 and had a vaccine, you cannot donate blood plasma because the vaccine wipes out natural antibodies. The Red Cross said the statement is inaccurate, and COVID-19 vaccines do not wipe out antibodies, according to experts.