CLAIM: Three recent giraffe deaths at the Dallas Zoo may have been related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
THE FACTS: COVID-19 vaccines didn’t contribute to the deaths of three giraffes at the Dallas Zoo in recent months, despite widespread social media posts suggesting otherwise.
Several Facebook and Instagram posts incorporated screenshots of two news stories — one about Dallas and Fort Worth zoos planning to vaccinate animals for COVID-19, and the other about the recent giraffe deaths — to insinuate that the two were somehow related.
But the giraffes at the Dallas Zoo have not received COVID-19 vaccines, nor have any other animals living onsite, the zoo’s media team told the AP in an emailed statement on Tuesday. The team said the zoo was still waiting for shipments of animal vaccines, which it will initially administer to species that face the highest risk of getting the virus, including big cats and great apes.
It’s true that three giraffes at the Dallas Zoo died in October. A 3-month-old calf named Marekani was euthanized Oct. 3 after suffering a “catastrophic” knee injury that would have resulted in lifelong pain and arthritis, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.
Later in October, a 19-year-old giraffe named Auggie died “after dealing with age-related health issues that led to liver failure,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.
The following week, the death of a 14-year-old giraffe named Jesse, whose blood test results “showed abnormal liver enzymes,” led the zoo to begin questioning whether the two older giraffes’ deaths were related.
The deaths are still being investigated.
“We have been able to eliminate encephalomyocarditis (EMC) as a cause of death but are still awaiting results on other zoonotic diseases," the zoo posted on Facebook on Nov. 9. “We still believe exposure to a toxin is a potential connection given the abnormal liver enzymes, but we are exploring every possible cause – from bacteria, to parasite, to diseases.”
The zoo added that it had trimmed back some vegetation in the giraffes' habitat as a precaution. It also said it had been closely monitoring its hoofstock for symptoms and had seen no sign of any ongoing issues.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.