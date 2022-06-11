A droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 15, 2020. On Friday, June 10, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that 20,000 people have died from COVID-19 vaccines. The figure misrepresents data maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. To date, a total of nine deaths in the U.S. have been linked to the shots.