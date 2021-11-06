CLAIM: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has received three COVID-19 vaccine doses but still tested positive for the virus.
THE FACTS: The day after Garcetti tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, social media users began falsely claiming he had not only received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, but also a third booster dose.
Social media posts on Thursday used the false claim as a premise for skepticism about vaccine effectiveness. “BREAKING - Triple vaxxed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tests positive for COVID,” read one post circulating widely on Instagram. “Remember, trust the science.”
Another post on Facebook read: "LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tested positive for COVID and he’s (asterisk)TRIPLE VAXXED.(asterisk)"
However, Garcetti has not gotten a booster shot for COVID-19, Alex Comisar, his communications director, said Thursday. Garcetti “received two doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier this year and will be getting his booster as soon as it’s recommended he do so,” Comisar said.
If you got Pfizer or Moderna shots first, U.S. health authorities say you’re eligible for a booster if your last dose was at least six months ago and you’re 65 or older. Younger adults with health problems, or with jobs or living conditions that put them at higher risk of COVID-19, are also eligible.
Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson shot first is eligible for a booster, as long as they got the vaccine at least two months ago. People who are fully vaccinated are still strongly protected against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the agency says public health officials have observed waning protection over time against mild and moderate disease, especially in certain populations. Booster shots can increase protection for people who were vaccinated months ago.
