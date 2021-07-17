On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting The Democratic National Committee is working with the Biden administration to monitor private citizens’ SMS communications in a move to crack down on anti-vaccine text messages. But Lucas Acosta, a senior spokesperson for the DNC, said it is simply notifying SMS aggregator companies, like Twilio and Bandwidth, when it believes a political mass text is fraudulent or violates the company’s messaging policies. “The only texts reviewed are those distributed en masse to American citizens through broadcast text platforms and reported to the DNC.” The White House declined to comment on the record.