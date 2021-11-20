CLAIM: Authorities in the city of Zwolle, Netherlands, erected a high fence so that unvaccinated parents and their children could not see the arrival of Santa Claus at a Christmas event.
THE FACTS: The Christmas event was open to anyone regardless of vaccination status and the fence was erected for security reasons, according to Zwolle city officials. Social media users shared a video that shows parents shouting as officials erect a fence.
Several widely shared tweets falsely claimed the clip showed that officials were stopping children whose parents hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 from seeing the arrival of Sinterklaas, the Dutch name for Santa Claus. Another post showed a photo of a child looking through the fence, claiming she was not allowed inside the Zwolle event because “her parents are unvaccinated.”
However, the event was not closed to the unvaccinated, just to those without tickets, officials told The Associated Press. At the yearly celebration organized by Stichting Evenementen Zwolle, a nonprofit that hosts festivals in the city, Santa arrives by boat in a canal followed by a reception on the town square.
This year’s event was blocked off by a fence, but had space for 5,000 people who could reserve a ticket showing they were either vaccinated or had a negative COVID test result, said Sam Rademaker, Zwolle municipality spokesperson.
“For security reasons we (the municipality) had agreed to erect blinded fences around the square and canal, as a part of crowd management and to make sure the visitors weren’t gathering next to a nearby busy road,” Rademaker said in an email.
The commotion caught on the video took place as parents gathered to watch Santa’s arrival along an unfenced section of the canal, and officials then came and erected the barrier.
“In short: no, the fences weren’t placed to keep unvaccinated individuals apart from the festivities,” Rademaker said.
Zwolle Mayor Peter Snijders addressed the controversy on Facebook, reiterating that everybody, unvaccinated or vaccinated, was allowed to attend. “The fences were intended to guide visitors and to prevent crowds of viewers forming,” he said. “Not to block (unvaccinated) parents and children. We are sorry if that impression was created.”
— Associated Press writers Beatrice Dupuy in New York and Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed this report.