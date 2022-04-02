CLAIM: A CNN clip showing fires near Lviv, Ukraine, must have been staged or filmed elsewhere because a firefighter in the clip can be seen wearing a jacket labeled for the Canadian city of Edmonton.
THE FACTS: The clip was captured at an oil facility on the northeastern outskirts of Lviv and there’s no merit to claims that it was staged. A Canadian group called Firefighter Aid Ukraine donated the jacket to Ukrainian firefighters in need of equipment, the group’s founder told the AP.
The false claims pushed the baseless conspiracy theory that Russia's war on Ukraine is exaggerated or fake by suggesting that the jacket labeled “Edmonton” proved the scene was staged or that the clip was actually captured in Canada.
The footage, which aired on CNN on March 26, shows anchor Don Lemon in a helmet and vest reporting from an oil facility near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv that was burning after being hit by Russian air strikes. A firefighter wearing an Edmonton jacket can be seen in the background. “CNN caught faking the news...again,” wrote one Twitter user.
But there was a simple explanation for the Edmonton jacket: The gear was donated to Ukrainians by Edmonton firefighters, according to Kevin Royle, a firefighter in Edmonton and the founder of Firefighter Aid Ukraine. “Without a doubt, that equipment did come from us,” Royle said. “That was not a firefighter from Edmonton."
Royle said his group has donated thousands of pieces of equipment across the world and in Ukraine, including in Lviv. Canadian media reports from 2017 covered a trip his group took to Lviv. Landmarks in the CNN clip matched visual features of a location about a 10-minute drive northeast of downtown Lviv, which is where Lemon said he was located in the live shot. AP images captured at the same oil facility the next day also show firefighters working onsite. Emily Kuhn, senior director of communications at CNN Digital Worldwide, confirmed the claims were baseless.
— Ali Swenson