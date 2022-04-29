CLAIM: Shortly after Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter on Monday, Bill Gates was suspended from the platform.
THE FACTS: A screenshot purporting to show a suspension notice on Bill Gates’ Twitter account on Monday is fake. In the hours after the Tesla CEO reached an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, the screenshot emerged on the platform with claims it showed Musk had already influenced the social media company to suspend billionaire philanthropist Gates, who he has publicly criticized in recent days. “Elon moves quick,” said one Twitter user who posted the manipulated screenshot on Monday afternoon. “First thing,” commented another user. The screenshot appeared to show Gates’ Twitter profile, including his picture, follower count, bio, location and website, above a notice saying, “Account suspended." However, Gates’ account has remained active throughout the week, and an archive of the web page documented on Monday at about 1:15 p.m. — around the time news first broke that Twitter was poised to accept Musk’s offer — shows his account had not been taken down and no such notice had been posted. Gates also tweeted at 4:36 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. on Monday. There is other evidence that the image is fake. Twitter profiles that are suspended appear to users without profile pictures or bio sections. They no longer list details such as follower counts, locations or website links, either — unlike what was shown in the altered screenshot. Those who visit a suspended profile only see the user’s handle, and a gray background where the profile picture and header photo are usually displayed, along with an “account suspended” message. On Sunday, Musk called out Gates in a tweet, saying that he turned down a request from the Microsoft co-founder to discuss climate change philanthropy because he believed Gates was short-selling shares of Tesla stock. “I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla,” Musk also wrote in a Twitter reply to a user who had posted screenshots of an alleged text message conversation between the two business magnates. Still, Musk has also said he wants his “worst critics” to remain on Twitter because “that is what free speech means.”
— Sophia Tulp