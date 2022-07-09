Demonstrators march and gather near the state capitol in Austin, Texas, last month following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming herbs including pennyroyal, mugwort and parsley are viable alternatives to abortion. Experts strongly warn against trying to self-manage an abortion using any herbs, as many of these alleged remedies not only do not work but are dangerous or even deadly.