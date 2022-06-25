CLAIM: The Atlantic published an article with the headline, “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall” after President Joe Biden fell on Saturday as he tried to dismount his bicycle.
THE FACTS: The Atlantic did not publish such an article, a spokesperson for the media outlet confirmed to The Associated Press. A screenshot purporting to show the headline is fabricated.
Following Biden’s fall at the end of a bike ride on June 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, an image of the bogus article circulated widely on social media.
The image resembles a screenshot of The Atlantic’s website, and features the media outlet’s logo and text such as “Subscribe” and “THE ATLANTIC DAILY,” in an apparent reference to one of the outlet’s newsletters. “The Heroism of Biden’s Bike Fall,” the headline in the image reads. Below the headline is the text, “The President gracefully illustrated an important lesson for all Americans – when we fall, we must get back up.”
While some social media users realized that the headline is fake, others appeared to view it as authentic. No such story or headline can be found on The Atlantic’s website, or in archived versions of the site from June 18 captured by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
Anna Bross, a spokesperson for The Atlantic, confirmed in an email to the AP that the supposed story is fake. “I can verify that this is not a real article from The Atlantic, and is indeed fabricated,” Bross wrote.
Biden fell after he pedaled over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the trail and tried to dismount his bike, the AP reported. He wasn’t hurt by the fall and told reporters that he got his foot “caught” in the toe cages.