CLAIM: Information in a confidential memo from a professor at Imperial College London shows that pharmaceutical companies are being told to stop manufacturing medicine for colds, flu and hay fever, and, as of July, pharmacists will not be allowed to sell them.
THE FACTS: The memo, with a subject line: “Next Steps – Permanent Lockdown of the UK (Private & Confidential),” was fabricated, according to officials at Imperial College London. Pharmaceutical companies were not asked to stop making such medications, nor will sales halt. The memo falsely claims global leaders are behind a conspiracy to use COVID-19 and vaccines to manipulate their citizenry.
Social media users shared parts of the fake memo online, including one paragraph that says “in order to get more people to be vaccinated” GlaxoSmithKline and several other pharmaceutical companies are to stop the production of medicines for “Common Colds, Flu and Hay Fever.”
It goes on to say, “No Chemist will be able nor allowed to sell them.”
One tweet sharing the letter encouraged social media users to stock up on cold medications before they are gone. The letter first circulated on social media in the United Kingdom and is now being shared in the U.S. The college rebutted the false information on their website saying, “Although most readers recognise that this ‘memo’ is an obvious fake, some have sought to share it widely and some have threatened and abused Imperial staff.”
The fake memo, falsely attributed to Imperial College London epidemiologist Neil Ferguson, was addressed to top medical officials across the United Kingdom, including in Wales and Northern Ireland. Ferguson, a former adviser to the U.K. government on its COVID-19 response, has spoken out about a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections from the delta variant that has been found to be more transmissible. An Imperial College London spokesperson confirmed to the AP that the memo was fake and not written by Ferguson.
“This fake memo entitled ‘Next Steps — Permanent Lockdown of the UK (Private & Confidential)’ was not written by Neil Ferguson,” the college said in a statement. “This totally untrue piece of disinformation was constructed and spread by extremists and has no association with Imperial College London, the UK government, or its scientific advisors.”
— Beatrice Dupuy; Associated Press writer Tristan Werkmeister in London contributed.