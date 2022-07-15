False 2020 election ruling attributed to the Supreme Court

CLAIM: The U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the 2020 election results.
THE FACTS: The Supreme Court has not voted to overturn any 2020 election results. The false claims spread widely on several social media platforms in recent days. “BREAKING: SCOTUS has voted to overturn the 2020 election results, Justices have been placed into protective care, according to a recent leaked report,” one Twitter user wrote in a post that was shared more than 2,000 times.
But there has been no such ruling issued by the Supreme Court, and there is no evidence of any “leaked report” about this, either.
All the court’s rulings from the latest term, which began in October 2021, can be found on its website. The court has rejected previous legal challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies to election results in various states that Biden won, such as Pennsylvania and Arizona, the AP has reported.
The Supreme Court began its summer recess on June 30. The justices won’t return to the courtroom until October, although they occasionally issue orders during the summer in response to emergency appeals in death row and other cases.
The Supreme Court’s public information office did not respond to the AP’s request for comment. The court last month agreed to hear a case that could reshape future elections for Congress and the presidency by giving more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from reviewing challenges to procedures and the results, the AP reported. But that case is yet to be argued, and will likely take place in the fall.
— Josh Kelety