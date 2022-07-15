False 2020 election ruling attributed to the Supreme Court

An American flag flies outside the Supreme Court in Washington on April 4, 2017. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn the 2020 election results. The Supreme Court has not voted to overturn any 2020 election results. The court has rejected previous legal challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies to election results in various states that Biden won, such as Pennsylvania and Arizona, the AP has reported.